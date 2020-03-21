This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Cassandra and Mia.
Cassandra (A022367) is a domestic short hair with a brown-tabby-and-white coat. She's about 2 and a half years old, has a "tipped" left ear and an appealing look on her cute face. Cassandra has obviously been around people — she greets them by flopping down and making biscuits with her paws. She's sweet and shy, friendly and uncertain, flirty — but not too sure of strangers. Come meet Cassandra this week and spend some time with her; watching a shy cat blossom is a wonderful thing. Pretty please, with a meow and a purr on it.
Our little hippo, Mia (A022728), can’t wait to meet you. This 2-year-old loves to roll around and soak up the sun. She's playful and knows basic commands. She's use to living in a home but had to come to the the center because her previous owners were moving and couldn't keep her. We're confident you will fall in love with this beauty as soon as you set your eyes on her.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Cassandra and Mia will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
— Galveston County Animal Resource Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.