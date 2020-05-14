Members of the Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., along with the Rho Nuo Educational and Community Foundation, delivered 110 box lunches prepared by Fleur de Licious Catering and five cases of water to the medical staff in the emergency room at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston on May 1.
“We understand, and appreciate, the professional and personal sacrifices these brave men and women make every day, not to mention in the midst of COVID-19,” said Andrew Earles, a native Galvestonian and member of the fraternity. “Providing lunch is just a small token to show our appreciation.”
The fraternity was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1911. The Rho Nu Chapter has been serving Galveston County since 1971.
PAINTING WITH A PURPOSE
Over the past several weeks, dozens of University of Texas Medical Branch students have been busy utilizing their free time for a good cause.
Student volunteers and several spouses have dedicated their time by giving the St. Vincent’s Clinic a fresh coat of paint.
These improvements are the first of many scheduled for the medical branch’s free, student-run clinic. Forthcoming upgrades include access to Epic, UTMB’s electronic medical records system, as well as a variety of new equipment and supplies — all made possible by a Sealy & Smith Foundation gift.
“Despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic, it has afforded St. Vincent’s the opportunity to have an empty building for painting, cleaning and reorganizing,” said Jacob Moran, St. Vincent’s student director emeritus.
So far, about 100 volunteers have given more than 300 hours to the painting project.
Weston Decker, occupational therapy student director for St. Vincent’s, said the project has been an opportunity for him and his peers to find purpose at a time when so much is beyond their control.
“At the end of the day, it’s a good feeling to know you have used your time toward something meaningful,” Decker said. “And it’s helped bring attention to St. Vincent’s, which is such a great resource for the community.”
