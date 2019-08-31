This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Winston and Arffie.
Winston (A011175) is a domestic short hair, 4-month-old kitten, who believes in being well-balanced. He’s black and white, friendly and playful, sweet and curious. He even has well-rounded markings on his head; his cute black nose is the finishing touch. He was fostered as a bottle-baby with his litter-mates and is now looking for his own family and home.
Looking for love? Well, you might have just found it with Arffie (A018816), who is a 6-month-old handsome Shepherd mix. He has been studying “tricks” daily to make sure that he can capture your heart when you meet him. He’s working on his “high-five.” Maybe you could stop by to help him practice.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Winston and Arffie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
