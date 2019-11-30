Spooky is a repeat visitor to our cat adoption floor, but it isn’t Spooky’s fault at all.
Unfortunately, her family had to move, and they could not take her with them. Spooky is affectionate, laid back and gets along nicely with other cats. Spooky is 3 years old and 9 months young and has a beautiful shiny coat with stunning eyes.
Although she appears to be doing well at the shelter, she would be much happier in her own home with her own people. Spooky is waiting to have a good life and everyone here knows she is deserving of it. Meet her in the cat adoption room on the west side.
Barbie is 13 years old and is an incredibly sweet girl. In the morning while she is out with the other small dogs, she is polite and docile. You’ll often see this little black and tan girl waiting by the gate for humans.
Barbie’s wish is for a cozy home with warm blankets and at least one lap to occupy. Surely someone is looking for a peaceful, loyal companion like her?
