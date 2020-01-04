This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Sushi and Grits.
Introducing the one and only sensational Sushi. Sushi is growing into a gorgeous young lady at 5 months old. Sushi had been adopted and was quickly returned due to allergies.
Sushi has beautiful markings. Sushi will cuddle and purr up a storm. Sushi is cat friendly and enjoys playing on the west side with her toys. Stop by and have Sushi be a part of your new year.
Meet our precious puppy Grits. Grits is an adorable 3-month-old lab mix puppy. Grits has a sweet disposition and the cutest floppy ears. Grits has been in a foster home since he was about 6 weeks old. Grits shares his foster home with another puppy, two grown-up dogs and of course his humans.
Grits has been busy working on housetraining and puppy manners. Grits’ absolute favorite activity is running around outside in the grass playing with his ball. To top it all, Grits is smart as a whip. By the way, Grits loves his puppy whips at Starbucks and would love to join you.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
