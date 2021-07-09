This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Twyla and Marge.
Twyla (A026169) is a spayed female domestic short hair with a black and white coat. She has a unique bi-color pattern, and her green eyes view the world through a “mask.” She’s about 4 years old going on 5, and she has seen enough of the outside world.
She hopes her next upgrade will be a home of her own. Twyla is friendly, outgoing and likes to flirt through her window. She will do high-fives to show off her pink toe buds. Come on in and ask for Twyla — she’s waiting for company.
Marge (A026808) is a gorgeous 2-year-old female Plott hound mix who is a volunteer favorite. She’s a sweet and gentle girl that has done well in our dog playgroups. Marge would make a great addition to any household, and she would love the chance to make you see why.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Twyla and Marge will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.