The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is April.
If there’s one thing this gorgeous, green-eyed, 6-month-old April (A-536) is full of — it’s love.
And like her namesake, she will shower you with affection and endless snuggles. April is laid-back, easygoing and the best lap-warmer south of the Mississippi. She gets along great with other cats and is sad that all of her roommates have been adopted.
We dare you to make eye contact with this purr machine; her mesmerizing eyes and calm demeanor will melt your heart. Her bags are packed, and she’s ready to be your love bug.
If this cuddly girl isn’t adopted, come visit her at her condo in Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway, in League City, or our adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. July 24 at the same location.
For more pictures of April, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org. For additional information on April, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
