When Keith Lilly, owner of Marais restaurant in Dickinson, was asked by the Dickinson Texas Art Guild to use his place as the venue for the reveal party for the Great Blue Heron project, he immediately said yes. Lilly wanted to be a part of the artful event and is interested in landing a heron for his beautiful restaurant and a Dickinson destination. The reveal party for the five Great Blue Heron statues hand-painted by local artists and high school art students was filled with anticipation. On hand for the unveiling were the artists who hand-painted each unique designed heron and named their bird.
Guests enjoyed meeting the artists personally and hearing their stories and inspiration to paint the herons. The crowd favorite was “Ernie the Storyteller.” This heron was painted by high school artists led by their art teacher Jen Sumrall. This picturesque heron depicts places and things unique to Dickinson’s history, the railroad museum, the Roman Catholic Church, Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, strawberries, figs, a gator and pine trees.
When Sumrall was asked what she wanted to name the heron, she instantly knew. As far back as she can remember, her family friend, Ernie Deats, writer, local historian and community leader told fascinating stories about Dickinson’s history. Deats himself is unique in his community; he donates the proceeds from his books to the Dickinson ISD Education Foundation, an organization he helped start and continues to support. His sister, Jane Deats Hayley, also a published author, has joined the family tradition of giving back proceeds of her books to the foundation. “Ernie the Storyteller” will be on display at the Dickinson ISD board meeting on May 2 and permanently installed at the Dickinson Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W.
The idea of the Great Blue Heron project began more than a year ago when Deborah Deats, her husband, Wally Deats, and friends Bill Schick and Gaylynn Wall Naiser started a conversation about how to attract visitors to their hometown. City council member Deats had already coined the phrase “Destination Dickinson” to highlight their beautiful town with its bayou and gulleys. Deats reached out to her friend Doug Hiser, a world-renowned wildlife artist and a resident. He suggested the Great Blue Herons, who make their home on Dickinson Bayou. They agreed on the herons’ statues similar to the Galveston Turtles About Town.
The project was led by the artistic Deborah Deats, president of Dickinson Texas Art Guild; she collaborated with several vendors before reaching out to Amy Owens, of Clay Cup Studios, who is behind Galveston Turtles About Town project. Both women share an artistic interest in art and glass fusion, and a new friendship was born. Several sketches and a 3D model later, the herons were in production, with a call out for artists. Hiser, a prolific painter on the Galveston Turtles project, reached out to his pool of artistic friends. With the blessings of Carla Voelkel, superintendent of Dickinson ISD, art teacher Sumrall came on board; she was beyond excited.
Dickinson Texas Art Guild continues to work with Dickinson City Council using approved hotel-motel tax to help offset the project costs. Dickinson Chamber of Commerce will create an interactive map showing the locations of the Great Blue Heron around the city and the beautiful bayou. The next round of 16 herons will land later this year. Check out their FaceBook page at facebook.com/DickinsonArtGuild/ for information on the call for artists.
