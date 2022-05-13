Family and friends were “off to the races” as they gathered to celebrate Stephanie K. Doyle’s 50th birthday — derby style.
Stephanie, the bride of Chris Doyle of Texas First Bank fame, was surrounded by family and friends wearing their Kentucky Derby best dresses and hats — and even jockey attire. Stephanie Doyle loves themed parties and dressing up, so the derby party was the perfect way to celebrate.
Lisa Castaneda-Faus had her house perfectly decorated with assistance from fellow hostesses Kathy Adams, Ellen Chuoke, Stephanie S. Doyle, Sherry Landrum, Stephanie McGee, Shelly Simpson and Amy Osburn-Torres.
Guests were greeted with mint juleps in Kentucky Derby glasses from previous derby’s attended by the patriarch and matriarch of the family — Charles T. and Mary Ellen Doyle.
Enjoying the juleps were Dayna Perren, Terry Vasichko, Connie Chuoke and Mary Dickson. Chatting about their derby hats and fascinators were Michelle Stokes, Debbie Moninghoff, Coleen Hererra and Kitty Simpson. Nibbling on Bourbon meatballs, cheese straws, artichoke dip, finger sandwiches and a beautiful charcuterie board were book club friends and family Debbie Doyle, Carolyn Sunseri, Nancy Abernathy and Ann Frank. Chocolate bourbon balls and almond petit fours sweetened up the beautiful gathering.
Keeping the young at heart were guests Mary Ellen Doyle and Darlene Hutchinson, and laughing it up were Jenny Hutchinson, Tracy Tarpey and Erin Piazza.
Texas City Balloon Twisterz set up a picture-perfect backdrop for photos.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
