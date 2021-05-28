This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Lucy Blue and Chester.
Lucy Blue (A026419) is a domestic short hair, blue and white kitty with looks and personality to spare. She’s about 1 1/2 years old, spayed and combo tested negative for FIV and FeLV. Her round light green eyes, dainty mouth, pale pink nose and toe beans enhance her bi-color coat.
Lucy is playful, flirty and sometimes silly. Lucy arrived here with her friend Barry Blue (A026418) and they look like a pair of bookends. Lucy is interviewing for her preferred position — pampered and loved kitty in her own home. Why hesitate, come on in and meet Lucy Blue.
Chester (A025851) is a handsome boy, who’s a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He’s a little on the shy side but is enjoying his time with humans (he loves those yummy treats). He has done well with other dogs and his playful, fun side really shines. Come by this week and meet this lovely boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Lucy Blue and Chester will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
