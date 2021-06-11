This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Lucille and Sandy Swirl.
Lucille came to us after being found running stray around town. She clearly belonged to someone, but unfortunately, no one came to claim her. Lucille’s foster describes her as an extremely well behaved girl who enjoys being outside, loves cuddles and is the perfect dog.
She knows basic commands, is kennel/house trained and gets along great with other dogs. This lovable lady will make the perfect addition to any home — apply to meet her today.
Introducing Miss Sandy Swirl. Sandy is named after her eye-catching swirl pattern. Sandy Swirl is cute, petite and adorable. She seems to appear wherever you go in our community cat room.
She loves people and other felines, too. Sandy Swirl would love to have a home of her own. Schedule your appointment now to adopt Sandy Swirl.
Save the date: Surf Dogs is happening Saturday, July 17. Visit our website for more information. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including dates set for Paws Gala this year.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
