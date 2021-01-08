The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws pet of the week is Anna.
Anna (GCTP-A-289) is an extremely young mom who came to us with her kittens who also are available for adoption. Barely a year old, she’s confident, comfortable around big dogs and children, and she will adapt to any household well. A Siamese mix, she’s a beautiful cream and dark, dark gray, with strikingly beautiful icy blue eyes.
If this gorgeous girl isn’t adopted, come meet her in person at our adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus, 1357 E. League City Parkway, or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at Pet Supplies Plus at 16915 El Camino Real in Houston (Clear Lake).
To see more information about Anna or her kittens, or see our other adoptees, please visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information email us at gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
