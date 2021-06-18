The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Gretchen.
A young mama, Gretchen (A-453) successfully raised her kittens and is now ready to be adopted herself. She’s extremely sweet, playful, smart and quite the conversationalist, getting your attention with unique meows, trills and tones and then a contented purr.
Gretchen has beautiful green eyes and a lovely face. She loves the scratching mat, snuggles, head scratches and kisses. Gretchen prefers a non-covered litter box.
If this playful, vocal girl isn’t adopted, please come visit her at our adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City.
For more pictures of Gretchen and to view our fundraiser baskets, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org. For additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
