This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bear and Coolio.
Bear (A024024) is a teenager with a brown tabby and white coat. Bear is about 4 months old, playful, happy and practicing his kitty skills. Posing, stalking, grooming and making appealing looks at the people he meets are on his list. Bear is a sugar bear, not a scary bear.
Bear is making his formal debut this week and looking forward to company. Come meet him, fall in love and take him home to be your very own Bear.
Coolio (A023840) is a 2-year-old, neutered, blended mix. You will always find this guy smiling and having a good time. He has done well with other dogs here at the center. Come meet this lovable goofball — who knows, you may fall in love.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bear and Coolio will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
