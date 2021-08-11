On the night of July 17, I attended an African-American art exhibit at the Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters in downtown Galveston. My grandma and I looked at a lot of art about African-American history.
A man named Sam Collins III talked to me about having to be around people that are smarter than myself so that I can become smarter — and then I can do big things and make a difference. He wants me to read and learn. He gave me two books. He also gave my grandma $50 to hold for me until I wrote a one-page report on what I learned that night.
Also on that night, I talked to a man named “Mr. Artist” and he’s an artist. I think that’s pretty cool. He showed us his painting about Ruby Bridges and what went on at her age of 6 when she was a little child. There were schools for white children and schools for Black children. White people didn’t treat the schools for Black children as well as the schools for white children. One day Ruby Bridges started going to the school for white children. The white people didn’t want her to go to the school for white children. They didn’t like the idea of a Black girl going to a school for white children. She had to have police walk her to school for safety.
Mr. Artist said that the painting also is about “the problem we still have.” I think that means people treated Black people terribly when Ruby Bridges was 6. They treat Black people a little better now, but it’s still a little unfair for Black people. There is “a lot” of Black history white people don’t put in our history books. We need to put in more work to get more Black history in our history books.
In conclusion, I felt special because I got to talk to artists and learn about African-American history. I really enjoyed paying attention and connecting with everybody, as well as connecting with history. I like going to the art gallery and talking to everyone there about history and seeing their paintings that represent history.
It was very kind of Sam Collins III to give me a $50 scholarship for writing a one-page paper about what I learned that night. It also was nice of him to give me two books about African-American history. Collins is a nice man who wants little children like me to learn about our history early. Then we can do big things at any age. Also, when we feel like we need to stand up for ourselves and do something big, we will be able to do so.
