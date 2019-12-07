This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Stanley and Piston.
Stanley (A014049) is a domestic short hair brown tabby. He’s about 18 months old, playful, friendly and extremely handsome — mackerel tabby with green eyes and impressive whiskers. He’s already neutered and gets along with other cats. Stanley was adopted as a kitten and grew up with a kitty companion. Family circumstances changed, and Stanley is back at the shelter looking for other opportunities.
Piston (A002542) is a 4-year-old male Labrador/Boxer mix and is ready to go home for Christmas. This beautiful, brindle boy is playful and sweet, with four white stockings on his toes and feet. He’ll snuggle close and promise to keep you warm through the holidays without making a peep. So come by this holiday season — just don’t forget to make Piston the reason.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Stanley and Piston are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
