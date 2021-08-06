This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Astro and Lottie.
Astro was surrendered to us after his owner began taking care of their elderly parent. Astro has always been loved and cherished as an indoor dog. He’s potty trained, not destructive and gets along well with cats.
Astro also loved his human playmates ranging in age from 10 years old and older. Sadly, Astro has been passed over for adoption for months. There must be someone out there with a huge heart that has the ability to love and care for this beautiful boy. Does that sound like you? Apply now.
Lottie is a beautiful gray and orange tortoiseshell kitten with medium hair. She’s an extremely snuggly girl who loves to sit in your lap. Lottie is good with other cats — as long as they’re not pestering her — and she absolutely loves humans.
Overall, she’s a great cat who would do wonderfully in any home. She has been a joy at the shelter and fun to play with but is ready to find her forever home.
All cats and kittens are $25 all summer long.
Save the date! Our annual Paws Gala will be Sept. 25. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals, upcoming events, and to purchase tickets for our gala. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
