This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Angel and Harley Quinn.
Angel (A021422) is a domestic, short-hair, brown-tabby-and-white sweetheart. Angel is about 14 months old, friendly, playful, curious, and outgoing. She’s into toys, paw kneading, and yoga stretches. This young lady has it covered in the looks department: soft tabby coat, sparkling white feet, pink toe buds, proper “M” on her forehead, tiny mouth curved into a smile, and love-me eyes. Come meet Angel this week, fall in love, and maybe she will go home with you.
Harley Quinn (A016957) is a lovely, petite, boxer-mix girl and is just shy of 2 years old. She loves to go out for walks and is very gentle on a leash. She has yet to meet a stranger as she loves to get attention from anyone passing by. She’s the perfect size to cuddle up on the couch with and enjoy a movie or two. Come by and meet this beautiful girl today.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Angel and Harley Quinn are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
