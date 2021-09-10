This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Ketchup and Peach.
Meet Ketchup. This handsome kiddo was adopted out as a puppy, but unfortunately, his family couldn’t hold on to him because of housing issues. He’s now a teenager, about 7 months old, and looking for a new family. Ketchup is playful, knows sit and some basic commands, is heart-worm negative and ready to go home.
Want a little peaches to go with your cream? Introducing our sweet, little Peach. Peach came to the shelter as a tiny kitten four months ago. Peach has blossomed into the cutest kitty this side of the Mississippi. Peach is your typical kitty; he loves attention, playing with his toys and everyone he meets.
Clear the Shelters will continue through Sept. 18. Special fees and extra gifts with adoptions. Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
