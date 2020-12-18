This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Bananas and Nellie.
Come get your Christmas kitty. Bananas is ready to go home. She’s sweet, personable and ready to crash your holiday party. She’s the “purrfect” mix of spunk and chill, ready for whatever you have planned in life. Bananas is about 1 year old with a bright orange and white coat. Bananas makes feline and human friends easily. Apply to adopt Bananas now.
Nellie is approximately 5 1/2 years old. She came in to us as a stray, but she was clearly someone’s pet at one point in time because she’s so darn sweet. Nellie is housebroken and walks well on a leash. She’s extremely respectful of the kitties here in the shelter and acts like she wants to mother them. Our heart aches for this sweet girl to think that she might spend her holiday season abandoned from her family — would you consider adopting her and being her forever family? Apply now to adopt on our website.
We’re slowly getting out and participating in outside events. Please check out our website calendar or our social media pages to find opportunities to see adoptable pets and support the shelter. Of course, we will have our 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendars available also. You can order them on our website and have them mailed or pick them up in person. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our calendar or to order your calendars for delivery.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.