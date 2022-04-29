The second annual Sunshine Center Mother’s Day Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 1726 21st St. in Galveston.
This event helps bring attention and awareness to the very important and necessary work done at the center.
The center has been unable to schedule indoor fundraisers the past few years because of COVID restrictions. The anticipation is building for vendors, as well as excited shoppers to once again enjoy both indoor and outdoor events that have proven to be fun and successful in years past.
For 69 years, the Sunshine Center has provided critical services for individuals with developmental disabilities. Their current program provides services for adults with developmental disabilities. The Sunshine Center is renowned for their many accomplishments, but none more integral than what they instill in their clients, while empowering them to be an important and socially included part of the community.
Their motto is “Disability does NOT mean Inability.”
This year’s market will reflect more vendors and a large variety of items. You can find art, jewelry, customized barware, cups, freshies, yard art, makeup, clothes, candles, wind chimes, crocheted items, balloons, CBD, pillows, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, custom golf and bike seats, and so much more. You also don’t want to miss Kenny’s Special Kakes.
The center will be selling Mother’s Day gift baskets at affordable prices with a variety of themed gifts to choose from. You can also find some artificial flower arrangements that will make great Mother’s Day gifts as well.
This year, the center will have its famous hot dog cart serving up some fresh hot dogs, chips, soda and water.
The profits from the vendor fees, gift basket sales and hot dog sales all go back to the center to help enrich client programs.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.