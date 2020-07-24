This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Grandma and Roscoe.
Grandma’s life was turned upside down when her owner’s had to move into a nursing home. They had Grandma for 10 long years. As a kitty, Grandma was given access to indoor/outdoor life and didn’t care for other cats too much.
Now, she’s content to be inside and lives in our community cat room with other furry felines. It may take a little time and patience for her to acclimate to a new home, but she really won’t ask much from her new family.
Grandma is a good balance of affectionate and independent and she’s just looking for some human companionship. She appreciates her alone time in the window sill and won’t bother you too much, she just wants a family who will love and accept her the way she is.
Meet Roscoe. He’s a new addition to the society who was recently surrendered because his owner was moving and Roscoe couldn’t go with them. Still a little unsure why he’s in the shelter, he can come across as shy. However, once he opens up, he enjoys being petted and talked to.
Roscoe is a little guy weighing in about 14 pounds. He’s a 1-year-old Chihuahua with a big personality and even bigger heart. He will make a great little buddy for someone — will that person be you?
We’re closed for walk-ins but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.