The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Sarah.

Sarah is a sweet girl who loves your attention. She enjoys those toys on the sticks that people bounce around; they are a lot of fun.

If you’re looking for a sweet and fun loving girl, come see Sarah at Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.

Her adoption fee is $25, which includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip and spay surgery.

