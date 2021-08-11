Keep Galveston Beautiful, also known as Clean Galveston Inc., is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and beautification of Galveston Island through litter control, education and advocacy. For over 30 years, we’ve been a proud member of the Keep Texas Beautiful and the Keep America Beautiful organizations. As you’re undoubtedly aware, litter control is a constant and growing problem on Galveston Island. It will take all of us — visitors and residents — to work together to reduce litter on our island.
Clean Galveston is made up of a volunteer board that plans, organizes and elicits the public to join in activities that better our surroundings, such as the Adopt-a-Beach Cleanup. The next beach cleanup for Galveston Island is scheduled for Sept. 18. We hope you will gather your family and friends and join us for a sobering, but gratifying, day of collecting trash off our beaches and shoreline.
Fundraising is a necessary reality of our organization to support work toward a clean and beautiful island. Through our fundraising efforts, we began this year to annually distribute competitive grants to local qualifying nonprofit organizations who apply for financial help with their litter control, recycling and beautification projects.
Last year was the first time in almost 30 consecutive years that Clean Galveston didn’t hold its most important fundraiser — the Clean Galveston Walkabout. Therefore, we’re so pleased to announce the return of this long-honored tradition, the 29th annual Clean Galveston Walkabout, to be held Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston.
Up to 500 contestants from Galveston and the mainland get to enjoy a fun day of visiting 30 participating businesses in downtown Galveston. At each stop, folks pick up a packet with a playing card, possibly making a winning hand at the end of the day for prizes.
To all of you who’ve participated over the years, we thank you and invite you to return for a rollicking good time downtown as you visit local small businesses. And for those of you who’ve yet to participate, please come and join the fun from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9. We start and finish at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St.
Support Clean Galveston’s mission; support local small businesses; and have a great time — again. Tickets and information can be found at www.cleangalveston.org/events.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.