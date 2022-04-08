The Galveston Artillery Club hosted its 55th annual Mardi Gras Ball on March 1.
The chairman, Greg Garrison, and the committee, Maria Brock, Jennifer Dominguez, Catherine Garrison and Gerry Hornstein, planned a festive Fat Tuesday celebration with Art Nouveau inspired decorations in the Great Room and a Paris Street scene complete with architectural facades and street lamps in the main Dining Room.
Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet and wonderful live music provided by The Line Up, and Manny Chan of Creative Photography took many great photographs.
Curious friends conjectured who would be in the royal court. This is always a secret until revealed at the presentation. Ball Capt. Allan Matthews announced the court. The ribbon bearers, Rusty Carnes, Richard King and Richard Mullikin walked out and held the ribbon in place for the court to enter. After the board introductions, the 2020 Queen Dotsy Matthews and 2020 King Bill Ansell were introduced. Next, Dukes Kevin Harrington and Tom Kimbrough, and Duchesses Seal Grief and Lawren Hall entered to much applause. King Fred Raschke and Queen Libbie Ansell entered with much fanfare. The crowd cheered and watched as the royal court shared a dance.
Seen at the event were President Jack Brockand his wife, Maria; Jordan Raschke and Nick Elton; Mike and Sarah Piel; Kim Raschke; Jim and Dancie Ware; Andy and Bev Odom; Fred and Dianne Burns; Stretch and Vicki Lewis; Jim and Cindy Earthman; Dr. Ben and Sharon Raimer; Steven and Kim Conner; Kimberly Gaido; Ginger Herter; Momus King Frank and Jennifer Dominguez; Ron and Dixie Messner; and Douglas and Joan McLeod.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
