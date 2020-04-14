Each year April marks Child Abuse Awareness/Prevention month and proclamations are read and adopted throughout our county to ask members of our communities to take a stand — to stand up for the rights of children to live free of abuse and neglect.
In Texas, more than 50,000 children are in the temporary managing conservatorship of the state child protection system. Every eight minutes in Texas a child is a victim of abuse and neglect.
In 2019, 708 children were confirmed victims of abuse in Galveston County. These numbers show our community isn’t immune to the effects of substance use disorders, mental illness or domestic violence — contributing factors why families come in contact with the child welfare system.
In instances where imminent risk of continued abuse and neglect are present, children are removed and placed in the temporary managing conservatorship of the Child Protection System in our community.
This experience for a child is traumatic in so many ways; separation from their parents/caretakers, placement in unfamiliar surroundings, loss of their prized possessions, a likely change in school therefore a loss of connections to their school family and feelings of abandonment. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these adverse childhood experiences are a leading cause of adult onset of a variety of health conditions when early intervention is not experienced.
During the current climate and isolation, our community must be sure that we’re looking out for our children in every creative way that we can to ensure they’re safe and free from abuse and neglect. Should there be reason to believe otherwise you can contact the child protection hotline in Texas at 800-252-5400. As a community, it’s our duty to look out for our children as they’re our future, and they should have every opportunity to live and thrive to reach their full potential.
There are many ways to be involved in the welfare of our most vulnerable population. One way is to consider volunteering for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County. CASA recruits, screens, trains and supervises community volunteers who are appointed by a judge to serve the best interest of abused and neglected children in the temporary conservatorship of the child protection system.
As a volunteer for CASA, you have the ability to positively change the life of a child by getting to know the child’s needs and the needs of the child’s family. A volunteer will gather information and provide to the court information about the child’s physical health, education and social emotional health to build upon the road to family reunification or other best interest outcome.
A CASA volunteer makes a difference and along with other committed adults ensures the permanency plan achieved for the child is one that is free of abuse and neglect.
By donating $10 you can also participate in our virtual ribbon display on our website to raise awareness about the plight of abused and neglected children in our community. To sponsor a ribbon, visit www.casagalveston.org/april. If you’re interested in volunteering, visit www.casagalveston.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.