This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Cinco and Domino.
Cinco was abandoned at a dog park a few weeks back. He was pretty sad about it in the beginning. As a young pup, he couldn’t understand why his people would leave him all alone.
But now he’s ready to open his heart and find his forever home. Cinco is around 5 1/2 months young. He’s a smart puppy and is ready for his new family to build on his training skills. Are you ready for Cinco to join your family? Apply now.
Here’s what to love about Domino. She’s talkative, but not annoying, extremely expressive and has a comedic personality. She loves to play with sparkly, fuzzy toys and string.
Domino is cat friendly although she believes she’s the queen bee. This beauty was adopted as a kitten, but her owner became ill and couldn’t keep her but reports she’s a wonderful cat. Domino also is dog friendly. Call today and schedule an appointment.
It’s spring and love is in the air. Please stop the cycle of unwanted pets by spaying and neutering. If you need assistance, please call us. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $20 for this week only.
