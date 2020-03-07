This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Heather and Murphy.
Heather (A020817), a domestic short hair with a brown tabby-and-white coat, is a lovely kitty girl. She has been spayed and is about 3 years old. Heather is as cute as can be with her brown stripes, sparkling white trim and tabby “M.” Her dark tail stripes require special mention. Heather is friendly, curious and looking for a lap to sit on. She will pass on hanging out with other cats, as she prefers people.
Heather will entertain you with her antics. She is a tracker, a sleuth, a music arranger and a dancer, and she can turn on a dime. Stop in and meet her this week. Maybe your lap is where Heather belongs.
Murphy (A021973) is so animated that sometimes we think he might actually start talking to us! Do you want a big dog who knows basic commands, loves attention, has gotten along with other dogs and looks super cool? Come meet Murphy. He is a 3-year-old, Anatolian shepherd/lab mix. He is a fabulous dog and is looking for a foster or adopter at the animal resource center.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Heather and Murphy will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.