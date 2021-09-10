This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Holly and Porter.
Holly (A025294) is a domestic short hair with a white and brown tabby coat, light green eyes and a dignified demeanor. Holly is 2 1/2 to 3 years old and looking for a working-cat position. Holly is very shy and not into being handled; she does accept treats and likes to observe her surroundings.
Porter (A027818) is an Australian cattle dog, also known as a heeler, with a beautiful blue merle coat with accents of red, honey brown eyes and well-mannered personality. Porter is estimated to be around 2 years old and would be a great addition to any family, large or small.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed at facebook.com/garcpets and youtube.com.
Holly and Porter will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $5 each because of the shelter participating in the Clear the Shelters event.
Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
