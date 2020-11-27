The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Star and Alcol.
Star is a super sweet cat aged about 4 years old. He’s the most lovable cat to people and other cats. Star will purr ‘til his heart is content. He has mesmerizing green eyes and a solid black coat. If you’re looking for an online shopping buddy, Star is your man. Celebrate Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all the shopping holidays by adopting Star.
Alcol is a sweet and gentle old soul who was sadly taken from his home and brought to the shelter. He immediately became a shelter favorite and is adored by all the shelter staff. Alcol loves his doggie friends big and small.
He walks well on a leash and appears to have had some training. Alcol is looking for a nice, relaxing home to settle in. In spite of him being a senior dog, he has much life left and much love to share.
We’re slowly getting out and participating in outside events. Please check out our website calendar or our social media pages to find opportunities to see adoptable pets and support the shelter. Of course, we will have our 2021 Heroes & Hounds calendars available also. They make great gifts. You can order them on our website and have them mailed or pick them up in person. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our calendar or to order your calendars for delivery.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
