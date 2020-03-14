This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Pippen and Savannah.
Pippen (A022230) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat. Notice her “necklace,” bright eyes and brick-colored nose. Pippen is just over 3 years old, spayed and her front paws have been declawed. She’s friendly, “purry,” flirty and cute as can be.
If Pippen tells you something about London, the queen or a mouse, it might be something she read in a poetry book. But where did she learn that perfect curtsy? Going to her forever home with a nice family of her own would truly make Pippen’s week.
Meet Savannah (A021325). This beautiful 4-year-old, mix breed, is an all-around wonderful dog. She is always so happy to see new people and knows how to catch your attention with those puppy dog eyes. She knows basic commands and gets along well with other dogs here at the center. We’re not sure why she’s still here waiting. Come by and meet her for yourself — she is great dog.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Pippen and Savannah will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
