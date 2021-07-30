This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Karly and Razor.
Say hello to Karly (A027052), a spayed domestic short hair with a gray classic tabby and white coat. Karly is a little younger than 3 years old, sweet and quite the beauty. Her classic swirls are black on a gray background.
Add lovely green eyes, a soft pink nose and bright white whiskers. Karly may be a tiny bit shy at first, but after proper introductions the flirting and purring begin. Karly is looking to find a nice family and home of her own.
Razor (A0027121) is a 5-year-old male pit bull that’s a gentle old soul. This distinguished-looking man knows basic commands and is a true delight when out in the yard. If you’re looking for an older dog that will be your wise “fur-ever” companion, Razor is the one for you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Karly and Razor will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.