This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Bruce and Captain Crunch.
Are you in search of a Valentine’s Day date? Bruce is available and waiting for you. He’s a playful, exuberant young fella and will thrive as your doggo BFF and loves working on his training. He walks well on a leash, has mastered sit, down and is working on shake. You will be dazzled with his tiger-striped brindle markings and dark brown eyes. He’s dog friendly and enjoys playing with other young pups. Bruce is hopeful that you will adopt him soon — apply now and call to schedule an appointment.
Nothing better than Captain Crunch on Valentine’s Day morning, or any morning with this guy. Captain Crunch would be a great friend for cuddles, belly scratches and treats. At 8 years old, he would love nothing more than to snuggle up with a human of his own.
His best friend is his littermate Cookie Crisp. She would love to go home along with him. The duo makes a fantastic pair. If you’re looking for a sweet cat or two, look no further. The Captain says apply today. Remember, you can get twice the love for one special adoption price.
Mark your calendar now for our Steps for Pets beach dog walk set for April 10. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org for more information or to view our animals, other events and news. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
