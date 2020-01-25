This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Max and Callahan.
Max (A020468) is a domestic short-hair teenager with an orange tabby coat. Call him orange, call him red, call him ginger but don’t call him late to dinner. His orange tabby stripes are color coordinated with his toe beans and amber eyes. Max is the maximum — friendly, outgoing, playful and cute growing into handsome. Max is partial to bright green toys although he “knows” they need careful watching. Vital stats: 9 months old, neutered, rabies certificate packed and ready to go. Come get acquainted and just maybe Max will be your new best kitty buddy.
Callahan (A021865) is a fluffy gentle giant. He’s a 2-year-old, Anatolian Shepherd mix. This boy only wanted attention when he did his photo shoot. He’s a very sweet, loving dog and just so much fun to hug on. Come by and meet him for yourself.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Max and Callahan are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
