This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Rocco and Tiger.
Meet Rocco. This loving, affectionate, house/kennel-trained couch potato deserves a committed and loving home to live out his golden years. He was a faithful companion for nine years with his first family until his owner moved out of the family home and couldn’t take him.
After seven long months in the shelter, he thought he landed his forever home. Unfortunately, this sweet boy lost out again when his owner lost his home. Rocco is a laid-back fella with much life and love to give.
He enjoys afternoon strolls and is great with children. He loves meeting new people, too. Please consider fostering or adopting this well-behaved gentleman.
Say “hi” to Tiger. Tiger is a sleek, slender young man about 1 1/2 years old. Tiger loves being the welcoming committee chair kitty as you enter our community cat room. Tiger does his own meet n’ greet with no assistance from our staff. Tiger is looking for his forever home (he’s cat friendly too). To meet him, give us a jingle today.
The 2021 Heroes & Hounds calendars are in and boy do they look great. They make great gifts and are a fun way to support the Galveston Island Humane Society. You can order them on our website and have them mailed, or pick them up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
