The Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City was bustling with activity on March 6 at the Roaring 20s-themed Dickinson ISD Education Foundation 13th annual gala. It was a night to celebrate the achievements of the dedicated men and women we call teachers. This cool, spring evening was a time for these amazing educators to have a little bit of grown-up fun while celebrating with family, friends and the community. They came out dressed for the evening, the women in flapper-style dresses adorned with glitzy headbands, feathers and strings of pearls and the men dapper in their themed attire.
The ballroom was decorated to coordinate with the gala’s theme and included giant black, gold and white balloons. At the center of the room was an eye-popping, mouthwatering array of fancy fruits, vegetables, cheeses and other delicacies the guests enjoyed. At the back of the ballroom, the large stage was decked out with Dickinson Gators school colors. Seen greeting and mingling in the crowd of well wishers were none other than Carla Voelkel, superintendent of Dickinson ISD; Amanda Flannery, executive director of Dickinson Education Foundation; Diane Mackey, board president; and Ann Bragg and Cyndi DePalermo, board members.
As the delicious banquet-style dinner wrapped up, the keynote speaker of the evening was introduced. Lt. Anthony Waite, an active naval officer, who served as a member of President Barack Obama‘s Medical Treatment Unit, as well as a certified John Maxwell leadership speaker, trainer, coach and co-creator of “Guys in Ties,” took center stage. He spoke about his military experiences and how they influenced his life. Waite is a Dickinson High School Class of 2003 graduate.
A hush fell over the ballroom as it was announced the award ceremony was about to begin. One by one, the names of amazing educators were called and greeted with great appreciation and applause from the audience.
Teachers of the Year from Dickinson ISD are Erin Crider, Bay Colony Elementary; Shannon Mullenax, Calder Road Elementary; Connie Jancauskas, Hughes Road Elementary; Ashley Sanchez, K.E. Little Elementary; Jackie Stephens, Lobit Elementary; Erin Grasha, San Leon Elementary; Michael DeLaCruz, Silbernagel Elementary; Janice Wiley, Barber Middle School; Becky Manney, Dunbar Middle School; Mara Turner, Lobit Middle School; Shalane Rutovic, Kranz Junior High; Brittanae Smith, McAdams Junior High; Stephanie Eader, Dickinson High School; and Matthew Boutin-Bloomberg, Dickinson Continuation Center and Alternative Learning. The 2019-2020 Principals of the Year are Sherri Blackburn, San Leon Elementary; and Billye Smith, Dickinson High School Secondary.
Each educator was greeted and recognized by Voelkel and presented with a gift. As the evening ended, there were hugs, joyfulness and appreciation.
