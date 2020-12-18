The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Ranger.
Ranger (GCTP-A-306) was brought to us after being found in a carrier at a park. He had a severe upper respiratory infection and had not been vetted. It’s been two months since his arrival, and he’s now one big healthy boy, fully vetted and ready for his “furrever” home.
He’s estimated to be around 2 years old by our veterinarian. Extremely friendly, he loves attention and will stay by your side wherever you are, no matter what you’re doing. Ranger is cat friendly and doesn’t mind dogs, just doesn’t want them in his face. He hasn’t been around children, so we’re unsure how he would react.
To see more pictures of Ranger, or to make a Christmas donation, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org. For additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
