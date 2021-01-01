This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Tom and Eve.
Tom is a mellow cat and is about 1 1/2 years old. He has been an indoor kitty his whole life. Tom has the “purrfect” amount of independence with a relaxed demeanor. He spends most of his time in his cat cave and loves being petted.
He’s shy when being handled but would flourish in a home environment where he can relax. Tom was surrendered to us after he was attacked by a dog and injured his right arm. This guy is ready to find his new forever home in the new year.
Meet Eve. Sadly, Eve’s owner decided not to redeem her, so she’s looking for her new forever home, too. She has had many babies in the past and is thankful to be finally spayed. Her baby days are over.
Eve is a staff favorite — everyone loves her gentle and easygoing nature. She’s the perfect age of about 5 years old and is housebroken. Call and schedule an appointment to meet Eve. Spend the new year with this sweet girl.
Stay tuned for news of our next event. A hint? It will happen during Mardi Gras. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
