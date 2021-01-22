Huey

Huey

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Huey.

Huey is looking for a sports fan that will adopt him. He would love to watch games on TV with you or play cat games. He’s at Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood in Friendswood waiting to meet you.

Huey’s adoption fee is $25, which includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip and spay/neuter surgery. Need more information about him? Call 281-996-3390.

