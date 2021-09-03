This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Bingo and Mckensie.
Meet Bingo. Bingo will be one of the pets featured in the 2022 Heroes & Hounds calendar. Bingo came to us with her mom, Nala, and sister Rain after her owner died. Bingo is a super playful, talkative, well-mannered girl.
Nala and Rain have been adopted, leaving Bingo all by herself here at the shelter. Bingo is housebroken, dog friendly and ready for adoption. She’ll make the perfect addition to any family. Bingo will keep a smile on your face and a song in your heart.
Introducing Mckensie, who’s one cool cat. Mckensie came in with eight other cats after being evicted from her tiny home. She wasn’t ready for the outside world, although she thought she was a tough cookie. McKensie, 1 year old, is a people person. She loves to explore and is ready to take on the world. Obviously, she’s cat friendly, too.
The Clear the Shelters event is now through Sept. 18. Special fees and extra gifts with adoptions. Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.