This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Petunia and Vamp.
Petunia (A025496) is a 4-year-old, spayed domestic medium hair with a stunning black and white coat. Her beautiful medium hair isn’t the only special thing about her. She’s a petite girl and has a unique knot at the end of her tail.
This girl is best described as a bit of a diva and enjoys exploring her surroundings and batting around a few toys. Come by this week and say hello to this playful girl.
Vamp (A024847) has been at the shelter a while raising her seven puppies. Now that her pups have been adopted it’s time for Vamp to shine. She’s a 2-year-old Staffordshire mix who has a shiny black coat with a patch of white on her neck. She enjoys the sunshine and loves to play. Come by and meet this sweet, excitable girl.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Petunia will be available for $42.50 and Vamp will be available for $20, Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
