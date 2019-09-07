The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Rusty.
Rusty is a handsome boy that may be part lab, part boxer — but who knows? Rusty has a great temperament. He’s sweet and well-behaved. He walks well on a leash; no pulling for this guy. He enjoys his walks and wants to hang with his person. Rusty’s calm nature also makes him a good companion to watch TV with. Rusty is big in size, bigger in affection and a piece of cake to handle.
If you’d like to meet Rusty, please come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Rusty’s adoption fee is only $50, and includes a veterinarian exam, microchip, neuter surgery, first round of vaccines and heart worm testing.
