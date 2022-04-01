The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Cowboy and Grayce.
Meet Cowboy. This handsome boy is looking for a stable forever home. Cowboy’s previous owner struggled with housing. Cowboy, also known as Boy Boy, is a sweet and affectionate guy. He does well with other dogs, big and small. Cowboy would do well in a household with another dog to keep him company.
Meet Grayce. Grayce came to us with a terrible case of sarcoptic mange, a miserable but very treatable skin problem. This poor girl wasn’t only uncomfortable but malnourished. With medical treatment and lots of tender-loving-care, she’s like a new cat. One would never know that she was previously in such rough shape. Grayce is a petite, docile and quiet girl looking for a calm homestead. She enjoys sitting in your lap and being petted.
As the weather starts to warm up it reminds us that kitten season is upon us. For assistance with spay or neuter of your pets, please contact us sooner than later. You can help stop the influx of unwanted animals by calling 409-740-1919 or by emailing us at info@galvestonhumane.org.
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals at galvestonhumane.org. We’re extremely overcrowded with adult dogs. They may be adopted this week for $25 along with our featured pets. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
