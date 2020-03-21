The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Dragon.
Dragon needs a miracle. He was picked up as a stray with a bad leg that has severe nerve damage. At that time, the top of his foot was all worn and bloody because he was trying to walk on it but couldn't control it. After taking him to a veterinarian, as well as a specialist who does both laser and stem cell treatment, the best recommendation for Dragon is to amputate his leg.
He had his surgery this week and is recovering in foster care. He’s a great dog, especially with what he has been through. If you are interested in Dragon, call Amy Castro at 281-728-2248 for more information.
— Friendswood Animal Control
