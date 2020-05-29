This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Maple and Ash.
Maple (A022949) is a domestic short hair kitty with a shimmering coat of blue. She has a small white “locket” on her chest and pretty hazel eyes. Maple is a little over 2 years old, spayed and friendly. Maple has been keeping company with her red stuffy buddy, but she would like to get acquainted with a nice family and go home with them.
Ash (A023290) is a Labrador mix, estimated to be between 1 and 2 years old. This boy came to us with his sibling, Dani, who has been adopted. Ash says it’s his turn to find a loving “furever” home. Ash was the shy brother, but he loved to get attention from his two-legged friends. He’s good with other dogs, children and he loves the pool.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Maple and Ash will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
