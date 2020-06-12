This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Squirrel and Robby.
Squirrel is a beautiful black domestic short hair cat who is 3 years old. Poor Squirrel was recently returned to us after she stopped getting along with the resident “doggo.” Squirrel would probably do better in a home without dogs or with a safe space for her to get away from a dog.
Squirrel is cat friendly. She has a calm, sweet feline way about her. If you would like to take a chance on Squirrel and give her a new lease on life, please contact us today to make an appointment.
Robby is a sweet dog that has been in our care since September. Robby, a terrier mix, is in foster care, so we know quite a bit about him. Robby is fully house broken and will let you know when he must go outside. He loves to play with toys, favors tug of war and anything he can chew on.
He is a huge time cuddle dog and will often want to sit on your lap or lay across you. Robby loves ear scratches, chin rubs and is excellent on a car ride.
He has mastered the commands sit, stay, lay down, shake and kennel, shares toys, treats and water with other dogs and has been learning to socialize with cats. Call and schedule an appointment today to meet our best boy ever.
As we enter the first phase of reopening to the public, keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals. Appointments are still preferred.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
