This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Rosta and Stitch.
Rosta was surrendered to us about four months ago along with her best friend Danny. Rosta’s owner had taken ill and could no longer care for himself or his beloved pets. Rosta is a 4-year-old gray brown tabby. She’s on the quiet, calm side and extremely sweet.
Although she may be one-eyed, it doesn’t prevent her from living her best life, and she doesn’t let it slow her down. Rosta is totally bonded to her counterpart Danny who’s also a loving 4-year-old cat. Please consider a lifetime of purrs and double the kitty lovin’ by adopting Rosta and Danny.
Stitch is one of our long-term tenants, five months to be exact here at the shelter. Stitch is just shy of a year old. In his prior home, he had lived with a small dog and some kitties. He loved his small friends and didn’t pay much mind to the cats.
Stitch enjoys walks and loves playtime and also sits well. After his excitement and energy wears off he will walk well on a leash. Stitch has been such a good boy patiently waiting to be adopted. Stop by the shelter when you’re out and about and let us introduce you to Stitch for some hugs and kisses. He’d love to have a forever home for the holidays.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
