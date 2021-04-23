The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Cinnabon.
Cinnabon (A-433) came to our rescue as one of a group of cats when their owner died unexpectedly. She quickly adjusted to living in her foster home and is enjoying this new adventure.
Cinnabon is exactly the cat people look for. This approximately 2 1/2-year-old shorthair calico is friendly, sweet and loving and enjoys all the attention she gets. With her beautiful auburn, orange and black markings, she’s beautiful. She needs to be seen in person to fully appreciate her beauty; pictures don’t do her justice.
Cinnabon has been raised around cats and large dogs, so she’s used to sharing the spotlight with animal siblings. Her experiences with children are unknown, so children 10 and older are recommended. She would make a wonderful addition to a family, adults-only or even as a single pet.
If this stunning girl isn’t adopted, come see her at our upcoming adoption event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City.
To see more pictures of Cinnabon, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
