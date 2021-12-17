This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Tyses and Bridget.
Tyses is a sweet, affectionate pibble who doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. What a doll, just look at that 1-year-old boy’s smile. It’s hard to believe this poor guy has had three homes already.
It’s clear Tyses has had some prior training because he already knows basic commands. Tyses is a chunky monkey snuggle bug. Tyses is ready to lay on the couch with you and watch holiday movies. Add a little happiness to your life and come adopt Tyses.
If you’re looking for a little more joy in your life this holiday season, Bridget is your girl. Bridget, one of a torbie triplet set, has grown up here at the shelter.
Bridget would love nothing more than to frolic among the wrapping paper and bows left over from Christmas. She is sweet, affectionate and loves to be petted. Bridget has one wish this season, which is to be home for the holidays.
Ring in the new year right. Purchase one of our 2022 Heroes & Hounds Calendars and stay organized while supporting a great cause. Available for purchase in person or on our website.
Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
