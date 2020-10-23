This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Patience and Tyler.
Everybody needs a little patience. Patience (A0224401) the Cat is about 4 and 1/2 years old, spayed and tested negative for FIV and FeLV. Patience is a pretty girl with her soft coat of stripes and spots offset with white paws, chest and tummy. She even has a tiny white spot on her nose. Add eyes of green and a quizzical expression to complete the look.
She lived with other cats in her past life and is now bunking in the main colony with other nice kitties. Patience has been patiently waiting for just the right family to take her home forever. Yours maybe?
Meet Tyler (A024578) a 2-year-old Staffordshire mix. This boy is always happy and enthusiastic about anything and everyone he meets. He enjoys playing with the other dogs here at the center, too. Come by and meet his exuberant fellow.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Patience and Tyler will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
